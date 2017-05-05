HBCU Collective Day of Action on Capitol Hill

Historically Black College and University alumni, supporters and students rallied and held a press conference on Capitol Hill during the first National HBCU Collective Day of Action to urge members of Congress to support predominately black institutions of higher learning.

Press Conference Speakers included the following:

• Co-leaders of the HBCU Collective

• Dr. Michael Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College in Texas

• Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University in Maryland

• Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12), Co-chair Bipartisan HBCU Caucus

• Tiffany Brockington, Howard University student

To view the HBCU Collective Day of Action press conference please visit our Facebook Live Page Here or FB Album for Photos!

The HBCU Collective attended more than 30 meetings including Senator Alma Adams, Senator Tim Scott and CBC Chair and Congressman Cedric Richmond, and with both democratic and republican state and local congressional offices regarding the following asks:

• Increase financial support for students

• Increase access and funding for federal research grants

• Increase funding and assistance for facility upgrades

Media interested in following up with the HBCU National Day of Action or HBCU Collective should contact Robert Stephens or Ericka Hatfield at info@hbcucollective.org.

*Please note that the HBCU Collective now has a new email account due to the hbcucollective@gmail.com being compromised. Do not use or respond to the gmail account as it is no longer in use by the HBCU Collective organization.

Many thanks and we look forward to working with you in the future!

HBCU Collective Leadership Team

• Robert Stephens, Founder

• Janay Johnson

• Kyle Brown

• Shambulia Gadsden Sams

• J. Nicole Simpson

• Jennifer Blemur

• Whitney McCoy

• Corderius Cowans

• Jermaine Gassaway

• Ericka Hatfield

Alumni, supporters and students who work in politics and advocacy have formed the HBCU Collective to urge state and federal leaders to create policies to preserve the history of and grow Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: