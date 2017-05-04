‘I Hate N-Word:’ Texas Man Charged With Hate Crime After Attempted Stabbing

‘I Hate N-Word:’ Texas Man Charged With Hate Crime After Attempted Stabbing

Prosecutors said that James Scott Lee, 32, said he could kill an N-word today before brandishing a knife.


NewsOne Staff
Texas police have charged a Houston man with a hate crime Wednesday who attempted to stab an African-American man after hatefully referring to him using a racial slur Tuesday, reports KPRC Houston.

From KPRC Houston:

Harris County prosecutors said James Scott Lee, 32, chose his victim based on the victim’s race.

Prosecutors said Lee was heard saying, “I hate (N-word)s, and I’m going to kill me one today,” before he brandished the knife. They said the victim was able to escape Lee by jumping into a car and locking the door.

Lee could face 20 years-to-life in prison if convicted, reports the Houston Chronicle.

SOURCE: KPRC HoustonHouston Chronicle

