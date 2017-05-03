Republican Leader Apologizes For Offensive Facebook Attack On Keith Ellison

Minnesota’s Republican Party apologized Tuesday for a hateful message targeting Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) that a state party official posted on Facebook, WCCO-TV reports.

The post appeared Monday night on the party’s official 7th Congressional District Facebook page before it was removed several hours later.

Minnesota GOP apologizes for Facebook post calling Keith Ellison a "Muslim goat humper" https://t.co/W0RAFYXPKX pic.twitter.com/wLhGuZklw3 — The Hill (@thehill) May 3, 2017

It depicted Ellison on a hunting trip with a shotgun, posing with a wild turkey he apparently shot. A caption calls the congressman the “Head Muslim Goat Humper,” a reference to Ellison’s religion.

The post said Ellison and Minnesota Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson are “hunting buddies,” and posed the question: “Does that mean Muslim refugees coming to western Minnesota?”

Minnesota’s newly elected Republican Party chair, Jennifer Carnahan, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the person responsible for the post “resigned immediately.” She decline to identify the individual.

“I don’t condone that behavior,” she said, according to WCCO-TV. “It was repugnant behavior that is not representative of our party or our values.”

Ken Martin, the state’s Democratic Party chair, applauded Carnahan for acting quickly and noted a surge in “threatening behavior and fear mongering” since President Donald Trump’s election, WCCO-TV reported.

Ellison, who serves as deputy chair of the National Democratic Party, tweeted his appreciation to Martin for “denouncing hate.”

.@kenmartin73, thank you for statement from the Office of the DFL Chairman, denouncing hate | Minnesota DFL https://t.co/ejAdiKVjAE — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) May 2, 2017

SOURCE: WCCO-TV, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

