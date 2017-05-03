Lawyer Seeks Black Teen’s Release From Ohio Jail After Accused Of Father’s Murder

Photo by

Community
Home > Community

Lawyer Seeks Black Teen’s Release From Ohio Jail After Accused Of Father’s Murder

Bresha Meadows, 15, has spent 279 days in jail.


Clarissa Hamlin
0 reads
Leave a comment

An Ohio judge is considering whether to release a teen girl, who was charged with the killing of her allegedly abusive father, after her lawyer pushed for her freedom Wednesday, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Bresha [Meadows,] a 15-year-old Ohio teen, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of her father, Jonathan Meadows. She has been incarcerated since her arrest last summer, 279 days ago. Her lawyer, Ian Friedman, maintains she acted in self-defense to protect her family from her father’s unrelenting violence. Jonathan’s family denies that he was abusive.

At a hearing on Wednesday morning here in Warren, just 60 miles southeast of Cleveland, Friedman asked Judge Pamela Rintala to release his client pending trial, arguing that she is not receiving adequate mental health care in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center where she is jailed.

Meadows — who could be held in a juvenile facility until the age of 21 if convicted — has received support from family, friends and more than 28,000 people who have signed a petition calling for prosecutors to drop charges, reports WKYC.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Teen Arrested On Charges For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

White Teen Arrested After Falsely Accusing Three Black Men Of Rape &amp; Kidnapping

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth. Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly readtripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close