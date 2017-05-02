Rolling Out partners with Ad-Tech, Digital Remedy to build leading digital media platform

Leading cross-platform media property, Rolling Out today announced a partnership with Digital Remedy to create Rolling Out Extend. The new Rolling Out Extend will add reach, enhanced targeting and campaign insights, all key benefits for marketers who partner with Rolling Out. With this latest endeavor, Rolling Out continues to innovate and evolve its business, extending its consumer reach to over 30 million digital consumers. The partnership with Digital Remedy creates one of the largest addressable markets in urban media.

Rolling Out Extend will deepen retargeting capabilities, segment online audiences, and match key audience demographic attributes to significantly increase reach monthly, leveraging Digital Remedy’s technology. The partnership enables Rolling Out to create highly scalable campaigns that coupled with Rolling Out’s brand credibility, deliver an unmatched messaging environment for advertisers. Digital Remedy controls a large network of 15 online platforms that include Celebuzz, The Frisky, The Superficial, Urban Ink, and Hip Hop My Way.

“We are very excited to partner with Digital Remedy,” said Munson Steed, Founder and CEO of Rolling Out. “Working together we’ve built a platform where we’ll be able to engage more closely and tap into specific audiences such as African-American and Hispanic women, millennials, and other unique users across the multicultural landscape. The partnership fuels growth for both companies and complements our brand expansion plans that include the launch of Rolling Out Digital Entertainment Summit and a new production facility and television channel featuring millennial user produced and independent produced series.”

“Rolling Out is a great fit for us,” said Paul Schneider, Senior Director of Partnerships at Digital Remedy. “They reach a large audience within key demographics and working together makes perfect sense. Using our technology we can amplify their reach to specific audiences while also providing real-time insights.”

Rolling Out will be presenting the new capabilities with an April launch.

Rolling Out delivers media in virtually all formats from digital, print, video and events, with news covering entertainment, politics and society. The business continues to grow in reach and profitability. The print version of Rolling Out is available in 19 cities across the country, reaching millions of consumers online each month, complimenting Rolling Out’s digital and event business. Rolling Out’s portfolio also includes social influencer capabilities, a branding studio for the development of custom content, its own broadcast channel, and the launch of RODE in September 2017, a top thought leadership conference attended by luminaries in entertainment, business and sports. Rolling Out is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Digital Remedy is a digital media solutions company leading the tech enabled marketing space. Unprecedented access delivers performance-based innovation and maximizes your business potential through superior customer service, diverse strategic solution sets and flawless execution. Digital Remedy enables publishers, advertisers and influencers to access the full potential of their digital assets.

To find out more, visit http://rollingout.com/.

