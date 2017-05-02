Real Men Cook Seeking Volunteers

You’re invited to showcase your culinary skills and prepare your favorite dish as a volunteer at Real Men Cook 2017!

As a cook, you’ll be part of the greatest national Father’s Day celebration that promotes positive images of black men in relationship to their families and communities. By joining the fun as a cook or volunteer, you will play a major role in lifting up fathers, sons, uncles, brothers, coaches, teachers, and mentors that provide hope and examples for the next generation.

All of the fun and celebration of men takes place on Father’s Day, June 18.

Registration and certification meetings are Wednesday, May 3 at Hales Franciscan – 4930 S. Cottage Grove, Wednesday, May 10 at Mosque Maryam – 7351 S. Stony Island and Sat. May 20 at the Quarry, 2423 E. 75th Street.

According to Ayinde Cartman, executive director, volunteering at an event as noble as Real Men Cook uplifts the men who will be celebrated, and provides the participant with the sense of satisfaction that making a difference represents. At the same time, it offers an opportunity to spotlight your culinary skills before an appreciative – and hungry — audience.

Now in its 28th year, Real Men Cook has become a tradition. Families look forward to coming out, cooking, serving others and feeling the love that being together represents.

“Real Men Cook highlights men who want to be involved and make a difference,” said Cartman. “On this day, we lift them up and shine a light on them. By volunteering or serving as a cook, you join a Movement that shatters stereotypes and presents black men as caring fathers, leaders and everydaymen who strive to do the best for his family and community. So, let’s create a magical event for our families and communities together!”

Yvette Moyo, co-founder, said those who volunteer or cook will receive special gifts and recognitions.

If you’re ALL IN and want to star as cooks, and donate time and resources on Father’s Day, contact Ayinde Cartman at AyindeCartman@gmail.com or Lafayette Ford at LafayetteFord@gmail.com or call 773-484-0624.

