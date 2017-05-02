CAU Journalism major Savannah West picked for Prestigious Georgia News Lab

West Will Undertake Deep Dive Investigative Reports With Local Reporters

Congratulations to Clark Atlanta University junior mass media arts student Savannah West, who was selected in April as a 2017-2018 participant in the prestigious Georgia News Lab (GNL). West is a Chicago native with a concentration in print journalism. As part of her work at GNL, West will be paired with professional journalists to produce deep-dive investigative reports of significant public interest.

West had to undergo a rigorous selection process to participate in GNL, which included submitting a résumé and work sample portfolio. At the successful conclusion of her participation, she will receive four university credits toward graduation for two semesters of classwork at GNL partner institution Georgia State University. She will also walk away from this amazing opportunity with enhanced research, writing and investigative journalism skills unmatched by the average student.

“I love CAU and I try to embody CAU in everything I do,” said West, who is one of 14 students selected. “I feel very fortunate to be able to represent my institution in such a great program like this.”

CAU journalism professor James D. McJunkins complimented West’s work ethic during the past three years of her matriculation. “The Georgia News Lab is a prestigious program for student journalists,” he said. “I am very happy that Savannah West was selected to participate. She will learn a lot more about in-depth research and writing as a part of this program.”

West is participating in another prestigious opportunity this summer as an intern with CBS News in New York City. “This is a rare opportunity to get this level of experience,” she explained. Upon graduation in 2018, she plans to pursue a career as a news copy editor or news producer.

The Georgia News Lab is a collaborative investigative reporting initiative between CAU, Morehouse College, Georgia State University, the University of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News, according to its website. It was launched in 2014 after dozens of conversations and extensive planning. The Lab’s goals include training young investigative reporters to produce high

Also On Atlanta Daily World: