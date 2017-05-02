Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones Has Peanuts, Racial Epithets Thrown At Him At Fenway Park

Has Donald Trump’s presidency encouraged racists to show their punk arses? Perhaps. But this particular incident took place in Boston where virulent racism has been par for the course for many, many years.

This time, the BS took place at the legendary Fenway Park when the Baltimore Orioles’ center fielder Adam Jones says spectators called him the N-word and threw peanuts at him in the Monday night game against the Boston Red Sox.

ESPN reports that Jones commented on the incident, obviously being sarcastic: “A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me. I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.”

“Very unfortunate,” Jones continued. “I heard there was 59 or 60 ejections tonight in the ballpark. . . . I just go out and play baseball. It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

Representatives of the Red Sox apologized to Jones the next morning.

“The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night,” Sam Kennedy, the president of the org, said. “No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few.”

Boston mayor Marty Walsh weighed in as well: “This is unacceptable and not who we are as a city. These words and actions have no place in Fenway, Boston, or anywhere. We are better than this.”

Yet Jones said although the fan who threw peanuts at him in the dugout was ejected from the game, that is not sufficient punishment.

“What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check.

“That’s how you hurt somebody. You suspend them from the stadium, what does that mean? It’s a slap on the wrist. That guy needs to be confronted, and he needs to pay for what he’s done.”

SOURCE: ESPN

SEE ALSO:

Michael Che Will Not Apologize For Calling Boston ‘The Most Racist City’

Bananas Marked ‘AKA’ Found Hanging In Nooses On American University Campus