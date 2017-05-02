16th Annual Bridge Builder Awards Sets Gold Standard

The 16th Annual Bridge Builder Awards were held April 20 at the Delta Flight Museum. Hosted by award-winning morning anchor Cheryl Preheim, 11alive, the fundraiser also featured honorary co-chairs Hank Aaron and wife Billye, and Ambassador Andrew Young and wife Carolyn.

Hank and Billye Aaron presented $200,000 to the Atlanta Technical College Foundation to benefit students. Carolyn Young encouraged attendees to give to Atlanta Tech. “Approximately 600 students had to stop attending classes and withdraw last semester because they did not have $375, the average student account balance owed,” she said.

Dr. Victoria Seals reminded attendees of the Bridge Builder Awards’ mission. “As it is with everything at Atlanta Technical College, at the heart of tonight’s celebration is our students,” she said.

Honorees at the 2017 event were award-winning makeup artist and Atlanta Tech graduate Patrice Coleman, who worked as makeup artist for Tyler Perry and

who worked most recently on The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks; charter member of the Atlanta Technical College Foundation, Arlane Robinson, who was honored posthumously; Bahamas Consul General Randy Rolle; Fabiola Charles Stokes, Community Impact Director, Google Fiber; and Charmaine Ward, Corporate Relations Director, Georgia Power Company.

Student of the Year Terrylynn Stevenson performed 50 Years Strong, a presentation in honor of Atlanta Tech’s 50-year anniversary in 2017. Students illuminated candles in a ripple effect as Stevenson ended her presentation.

Guests at the event were able to tour the Delta Flight Museum and bid on sports memorabilia, jewelry, and fine art at the silent auction. The state-of-the-art Delta Flight Museum explores the history of Delta and the future of flight.

If you were not able to make it to Bridge Builders 2017, it is not too late. You can still text and give to support the students of Atlanta Tech at 404.998.4ATC (4282).

Atlanta Technical College is a vibrant part of the Technical College System of Georgia and was named its College of the Year in 2012. Prior to that, the college was selected as America’s Best Community College by Washington Monthly magazine. Most recently, Atlanta Technical College has been ranked one of the best in the nation for online courses and programs. In 2017, Atlanta Technical College celebrates 50 years. For more information on Atlanta Technical College and its 150 programs, visit www.atlantatech.edu.

