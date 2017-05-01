Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta announces 2017 grant recipients

Fourteen local community partners to share in $1.1 million to help fight breast cancer

Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta – an organization that fights breast cancer locally and globally – today announced that 14 Metro Atlanta healthcare organizations will share $1.1 million to address gaps and barriers in accessing breast health services and enable our community to detect and survive breast cancer.

The 14 community partners range from small to large organizations that support Komen Atlanta’s focus on breast education, access to screening and diagnostic procedures and treatment support. The 2017 grants totaling $1.1 million marks the milestone of Komen Atlanta providing more than $30 million in grants since its inception in 1991.

“Metro Atlanta women die of breast cancer more often when compared to women in Georgia and the United States as a whole. These grants are a significant part of Komen Atlanta’s efforts to change these statistics and improve breast cancer outcomes in Metro Atlanta,” said Cati Diamond Stone, executive director of Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta. “This year, Komen Atlanta’s grant program prioritizes programs that reach Metro Atlanta’s high-risk and high-need communities, particularly African-American, Latina, recent immigrant and LGBTQ populations.”

Last year, as part of the commemoration of Komen Atlanta’s 25th anniversary, Stone announced that Komen Atlanta was working with the national Komen organization on the African-American Health Equity Initiative aimed at reducing the staggering breast cancer disparities affecting African American women in Atlanta, where African American women are 40 percent more likely to die of the disease than their white counterparts. The grants announced today make up one important part of the organization’s strategy toward closing the disparities gap.

This year’s community partner grant recipients include:

· Atlanta Legal Aid

· Boat People SOS – Atlanta

· Center for Black Women’s Wellness

· Cobb and Douglas Public Health

· Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Inc. (CPACS)

· The Good Samaritan Health Center

· Grady Health System

· Lighthouse Lymphedema

· Saint Joseph’s Mercy Care Foundation

· Northside Hospital

· SRMC: Women’s Center at Spivey Station

· The Health Initiative

· TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabiltation

· WellStar Foundaiton

Komen Atlanta raises funds each year through their signature events including Race for the Cure, Bubbles and Bling and other events. Additionally, the organization is strongly supported by partner fundraising activities, donations and corporate sponsorships.

About Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta

Metro Atlanta women are dying of breast cancer more often when compared to women in the U.S. as a whole. And that has to change. Komen Atlanta fights breast cancer on two fronts: at home in metro Atlanta by providing breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them, and globally by funding cutting edge research to find cures. Komen Atlanta has raised more than $46.5 million since its inception in 1991, with 75 percent of net funds staying in Metro Atlanta to save lives locally and 25 percent of net funds funding research to save lives all over the world. Komen Atlanta is part of the national Susan G. Komen organization, the largest private funder in the fight against breast cancer. For more information visit KomenAtlanta.org.

