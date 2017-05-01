Report: Trump Administration Ending Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

Report: Trump Administration Ending Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn

Some aspects of the initiative's programming will continue, according to a new report.


0 reads
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump‘s administration will end a successful girls education initiative spearheaded by Michelle Obama, reports CNN.

From CNN:

The “Let Girls Learn” program, which she and President Barack Obama started in 2015 to facilitate educational opportunities for adolescent girls in developing countries, will cease operation immediately, according to an internal document obtained by CNN.
 
While aspects of the initiative’s programming will continue, employees have been told to stop using the “Let Girls Learn” name and were told that, as a program unto itself, “Let Girls Learn” was ending.

On Monday, new Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue also announced a rollback of school lunch standards championed by Obama, reports NPR.

SOURCE: CNNNPR

SEE ALSO: 

5 Things To Know About Michelle Obama’s #LetGirlsLearn

Michelle Obama Tweets Her Love For Beyonce’s Formation Scholarships

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Most of the nation, minus some Donald Trump supporters, are mourning the end of Barack Obama‘s presidency – but he’s not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. Michelle Obama changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Check out these ten reasons why we’ll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

Report: Trump Administration Ending Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close