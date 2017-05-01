Report: Trump Administration Ending Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn

President Donald Trump‘s administration will end a successful girls education initiative spearheaded by Michelle Obama, reports CNN.
From CNN:
The “Let Girls Learn” program, which she and President Barack Obama started in 2015 to facilitate educational opportunities for adolescent girls in developing countries, will cease operation immediately, according to an internal document obtained by CNN.
While aspects of the initiative’s programming will continue, employees have been told to stop using the “Let Girls Learn” name and were told that, as a program unto itself, “Let Girls Learn” was ending.
On Monday, new Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue also announced a rollback of school lunch standards championed by Obama, reports NPR.
