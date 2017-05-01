MARTA opens Farmers Market at West End station

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the third season of the Fresh MARTA Market on Tuesday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the West End MARTA Station.

The Fresh MARTA Markets provide customers with a convenient shopping alternative for fresh, affordable and locally grown produce. Markets will be at the West End (Tuesdays), H.E. Holmes (Wednesdays), College Park (Thursdays) and Five Points (Fridays) stations on designated days from May through December.

The markets are managed in partnership with the Community Farmers Market, Atlanta Community Food Bank/Food Oasis-Atlanta, South West Atlanta Growers (SWAG) Cooperative and Organix Matters. Customers can purchase goods using cash, credit, debit or EBT. Georgia Fresh for Less, formerly SNAP 2-for-1, where every dollar spent at the market becomes $2 in goods for shoppers, will also be an accepted form of payment.

AT A GLANCE

DATE: Tuesday, May 2, 2017

TIME: 2:30 p.m.

Confirmed Speakers: Keith Parker (GM/CEO, MARTA)

Honorable Cleta Winslow, Atlanta City Council, District 4

Peggy Fouts, SNAP, Southeast Regional Director, USDA-FNS

J. Olu Baiyewu, Organix Matters

WHAT: Fresh MARTA Market Ribbon-cutting

LOCATION: West End MARTA Station (680 Lee St, SW Atlanta, GA 30310)

RSVP: RSVP via email to Erik Burton ehburton@itsmarta.com.

WHAT’S NEW: New “grab-n-go” stands

Announcing Georgia Fresh for Less Program (formerly SNAP 2-for 1)

First full season Fresh MARTA Market

