Atlanta Habitat offers critical repair service to U.S. military members

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will host a Repair with Kindness information session for homeowners who are members of the U.S. military at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at Atlanta Habitat, 824 Memorial Drive, SE.

Repair with Kindness is a critical repair program that focuses on making homes safe, dry and accessible by addressing issues that are critical to health and safety. The program is available to honorably discharged U.S. veterans and active-duty personnel who live in Atlanta and South Fulton County and meet the following program qualifications:

Own and live in the home

Meet income requirements

U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident

Active homeowner’s insurance

Current mortgage and property tax payments

Complete required sweat-equity hours

Be present during repair project

Demonstrated need for repairs based on inspection

Repair with Kindness is one of several programs Atlanta Habitat offers under its expanded mission to be a catalyst for empowering working families and transforming communities. In 2016, Atlanta Habitat built 50 new homes and completed more than two dozen critical repair projects. The organization made an annual $6 million economic investment in Atlanta last year.

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development and partnerships. As one of the largest affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International, Atlanta Habitat has built more than 1,400 houses — impacting the lives of more than 5,500 family members and 100 neighborhoods — since 1983. In addition to constructing affordable, green, quality homes, the nonprofit homebuilder also rehabs existing structures and performs minor repairs for qualifying homeowners. Houses are sold to first-time homebuyers through zero-interest mortgages in Atlanta and South Fulton County.

Visit http://www.atlantahabitat.org and @atlantahabitat.

