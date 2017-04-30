WATCH: Hasan Minhaj Calls Out Donald Trump For Skipping White House Correspondents Dinner

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

WATCH: Hasan Minhaj Calls Out Donald Trump For Skipping White House Correspondents Dinner

"The Daily Show" comedian says President Trump “can’t take a joke.”


0 reads
Leave a comment

Comedian Hasan Minhaj took shots a President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday for his refusal to attend the event, reports People.

From People:

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner wasted no time addressing the “elephant that’s not in the room,” as event host and The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj put it Saturday night: President Trump’s refusal to attend.

“The leader of our country is not here … and that’s because he lives in Moscow. It is a very long flight. It would be hard for Vlad to make it,” Minhaj joked to the crowd at Washington’s Hilton Hotel. “As for the other guy, I think he’s in Pennsylvania ‘cause he can’t take a joke.”

Watch Hasan Minhaj’s remarks below.

SOURCE: People

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Rev. Sharpton’s National Action Network Brings Robust Civil Rights Convention To Donald Trump’s Doorstep

Phylicia Rashad Wins People's Choice Award

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

WATCH: Hasan Minhaj Calls Out Donald Trump For Skipping White House Correspondents Dinner was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close