Comedian Hasan Minhaj took shots a President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday for his refusal to attend the event, reports People.
From People:
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner wasted no time addressing the “elephant that’s not in the room,” as event host and The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj put it Saturday night: President Trump’s refusal to attend.
“The leader of our country is not here … and that’s because he lives in Moscow. It is a very long flight. It would be hard for Vlad to make it,” Minhaj joked to the crowd at Washington’s Hilton Hotel. “As for the other guy, I think he’s in Pennsylvania ‘cause he can’t take a joke.”
Watch Hasan Minhaj’s remarks below.
SOURCE: People
WATCH: Hasan Minhaj Calls Out Donald Trump For Skipping White House Correspondents Dinner was originally published on newsone.com