Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge

A second suspect has been charged in the murder of Illinois judge Raymond Myles, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Chicago police said Earl Wilson, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles.

Joshua Smith, 37, already has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. Smith, who authorities allege was the getaway driver after the shooting, is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

Myles was fatally shot on April 10 outside of his home after interjecting in a dispute involving one of his friends, reports the outlet.

SOURCE: ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Death Of Chicago Judge Raymond Myles Highlights Perils Of The Job

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge was originally published on newsone.com