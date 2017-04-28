‘Two Slaves For Sale:’ Florida Student In Hot Water For Racist Craigslist Ad

A Florida student at Fleming Island High School was recently suspended and transferred to an alternative school after the Clay County school district confirmed that the teen posting a racist Craigslist ad about two of his classmates being slaves for sale, reports Local 10.

Florida high school tagged to Craigslist ad for slaves https://t.co/R7unEBclUd pic.twitter.com/mPNcqgpHVU — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 27, 2017

From Local 10:

The ad, which showed two black students, offered “Two Slaves for Sale-$470” and was geographically tagged to Fleming Island Plantation.

The ad, which was taken off the website, showed the students sitting at school desks with the caption “Two healthy negro slavegals for sale. Good condition and hard work ethic! If you need another pair of hands around the farm/house, you’re in luck!”

…Superintendent Addison Davis issued the following statement: “We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination. Fleming Island High School administration and district leadership are working together to create a school-wide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity.”

The school also contacted the local Sheriff’s office about the incident, but deputies said no crime had been committed after an investigation, reports the Orlando Weekly.

SOURCE: Local 10, Orlando Weekly

SEE ALSO:

Florida Principal Transferred After Telling Teachers To Keep White Students Together

Paradoxically, Black Students Feel Less Safe With Police Security

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 46 photos Launch gallery Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 1. Akkitta Wellington Copelin Source:StudioBooth 1 of 46 2. Nancy Ward Source:StudioBooth 2 of 46 3. Keith Schenck Source:StudioBooth 3 of 46 4. Patricia Vestal Source:StudioBooth 4 of 46 5. Patrick Williams Source:StudioBooth 5 of 46 6. Michael Scott Jones Source:StudioBooth 6 of 46 7. Gloria Boyce-Charles Source:StudioBooth 7 of 46 8. Karen Adebiyi Source:StudioBooth 8 of 46 9. Jacueline Foster Source:StudioBooth 9 of 46 10. Ronna Mora Source:StudioBooth 10 of 46 11. Lois Sanford Source:StudioBooth 11 of 46 12. Robert Thompson Source:StudioBooth 12 of 46 13. Mark McPhee Source:StudioBooth 13 of 46 14. Brenda Ricketts Source:StudioBooth 14 of 46 15. Shirley Tolliver Source:StudioBooth 15 of 46 16. Raleigh Swinton Source:StudioBooth 16 of 46 17. Maxine Lewis Source:StudioBooth 17 of 46 18. Rev. Kevin MCall Source:StudioBooth 18 of 46 19. Frank Wyatt Source:StudioBooth 19 of 46 20. Jaynaea Dillard-Strothers Source:StudioBooth 20 of 46 21. Jewel Source:StudioBooth 21 of 46 22. Kayla Wolf Source:StudioBooth 22 of 46 23. Tylik McMillian Source:studio booth 23 of 46 24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. Romulus Source:studio booth 24 of 46 25. Lynette & Dana Williams Source:studio booth 25 of 46 26. Dwayne Love Source:studio booth 26 of 46 27. Marc Daniels Source:StudioBooth 27 of 46 28. Shaquille Burns Source:StudioBooth 28 of 46 29. Robert Gore Source:StudioBooth 29 of 46 30. Dr. Charles H. F. Davis Source:StudioBooth 30 of 46 31. Kerry M. Williams Sr. Source:StudioBooth 31 of 46 32. Darrell Price Source:StudioBooth 32 of 46 33. Pastor Warren A. Hall Source:StudioBooth 33 of 46 34. Adrienne Chambers Source:StudioBooth 34 of 46 35. James Gray Source:StudioBooth 35 of 46 36. Pastor Terry Bronson Source:StudioBooth 36 of 46 37. Faith T. Blackburne Source:StudioBooth 37 of 46 38. Ilesha Graham Source:StudioBooth 38 of 46 39. Lamar Grant Source:StudioBooth 39 of 46 40. Rosa Jackson Source:StudioBooth 40 of 46 41. Patricia Jordan Source:StudioBooth 41 of 46 42. Katherine Bassett Source:StudioBooth 42 of 46 43. Cheryl Anderson Source:StudioBooth 43 of 46 44. Byron Jones Source:StudioBooth 44 of 46 45. Mario Middleton Source:StudioBooth 45 of 46 46. Rashid Mausi Source:StudioBooth 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

‘Two Slaves For Sale:’ Florida Student In Hot Water For Racist Craigslist Ad was originally published on newsone.com