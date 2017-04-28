Six-Year-Old Vanae James-Bey’s Coloring Book Focuses On Black Culture

While most six-year-olds are busy thinking about the trials and tribulations of being in first-grade, Vanae James-Bey has her sights set high on becoming a beacon of information for people of color. Bey released the first of a coloring book series last month that focuses on the cultural contributions of Black people in America and across the globe.

Bey, along with her mom, Veronica Bey, released The Indigenous Adventures of Princess Vanae on March 31. Little Vanae inserts a cute cartoon version of herself as the book’s main protagonist and leads readers on a quest to learn about other cultures around the world. In an interview with the Atlanta Black Star, Mom and daughter revealed that they worked on the book together along with another family member, and couldn’t be happier with the response they’ve gotten so far.

“We’ve received tons of positive feedback, with orders from Australia to Amsterdam,” said Vanae’s mother to the Atlanta Black Star. “Parents asking for one for boys are as negative as the feedback gets.”

The artwork for The Indigenous Adventures of Princess Vanae was performed by an uncle, Johnathan Ellerbee, who was asked by his niece to draw her while dressed in her bold clothing at the Bey family home in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands back in 2016. Ellerbee mentored his niece on the cultures of the world, which was part of her homeschooling curriculum.

Mother Bey said that there are plans for her son, Evrett James-Bey, to do a similar book for boys. However, Vanae’s books are for all children aged 5 through 13. Mom also adds that there are fiction books and more material on the way.

Learn more about Vanae James-Bey’s Black history coloring books here.

