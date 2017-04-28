Lifestyles Report …Sugar sugar (Debbie Norrell’s Lifestyles Column April 26)

Just as I was taking a sip of my sugary sweet decaf coffee, an email popped up from one of my health sites at work. The subject line said it was time for a breakup with sugar.

Oh no, not the deadly sugar.

It looked like a good article and the focus was to decrease your sugar intake to 25 grams or less per day. It said that sugar is toxic to our cells and it is related to a lot of health issues like diabetes, dementia, weight gain, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. They went on to say that sugar is evil and put the word evil in big black letters. Not only did they say sugar is evil, they said it is also sneaky. Wow, sneaky and evil, can it get any worse? They reminded us that sugar goes by a lot of other names like high fructose corn syrup, Agave nectar, brown rice syrup, brown sugar, cane sugar, corn syrup, dehydrated cane juice, fructose, glucose and honey. OMG! Not the honey.

I know so many people that replace sugar with honey, and they think the browner the sugar the better it is for you. After reading this, I don’t think that’s the case. The article said, if sugar were a brand new item, it would be banned by the FDA because it is that addictive. Your body has two options with sugar; it can burn it for energy, or convert it to fat and store it in your fat cells.

