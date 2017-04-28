Entertainment
LET’S MAKEUP: Get J.Lo’s Golden Glam Glow In Five Easy Steps With Drugstore Products


Billboard Latin Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Jennifer Lopez attended the Latin Billboards Music Awards red carpet wearing a daring Julien MacDonald dress. The singer performed her new single, “Mirate.” The cutout dress had a plunging neckline and cutout sides with a middle slit. This metallic wonder is definitely marvelous!

With such a sexy and standout dress, the beauty gave us a beautiful bronze glow. She wore her hair, slicked back, showing off her face and flawless makeup. We’re here for it!

Want to know how to achieve this look for an affordable price? Let us show you how!

  1. Prep your skin! Beauties, on a clean face, you should apply a moisturizer. We’re loving L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (available at Wal-Mart for $16.04). This formula combines glycolic acid, pro-retinol and Vitamin C to brighten your skin, correct uneven skin tone and reduce wrinkles. The SPF is an added touch to protect your skin against UVA and UVB rays (which is a must, especially as you are basking in the summer sun).
  2. You wouldn’t paint your house without a basecoat, so the same goes for your face. Add a primer to help your makeup go on smoothly and lay perfectly. We’re loving NYX Cosmetics First Base Primer Spray ($8.00). Two sprays on your face and get ready for a fabulous makeup application.
  3. Use your favorite foundation (if you’re looking for a new one, try L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Glow Foundation) and give yourself some serious glow with Wet N Wild Mega Glo Highlighting Powder (available at Wal-Mart for $4.68).
  4. Get the golden look with L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette in Boudoir Charme and French Biscuit (both available at Wal-Mart for $8.97). These eyeshadow quads give you both shimmer and matte and gradate from light to dark to lead to a perfect smokey eye, just like J.Lo.! Finish off with L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, this reasonably priced mascara (only $9.97 for two at Wal-Mart) can build your lashes up to 5 times their natural thickness! (Really!) Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, has this as her travel mascara, taking it on all her trips.
  5. Beauties, it’s all about a pink pout and nude lips for Spring/Summer 2017. Still looking for the perfect one at an affordable price? Try L’Oreal Paris Infallible Paints Lipcolor in Nude Star and Spicy Blush (both available at Wal-Mart for $7.97). At these prices, pick up two and mix for your own custom lip!

