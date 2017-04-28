LET’S MAKEUP: Get J.Lo’s Golden Glam Glow In Five Easy Steps With Drugstore Products

Jennifer Lopez attended the Latin Billboards Music Awards red carpet wearing a daring Julien MacDonald dress. The singer performed her new single, “Mirate.” The cutout dress had a plunging neckline and cutout sides with a middle slit. This metallic wonder is definitely marvelous!

With such a sexy and standout dress, the beauty gave us a beautiful bronze glow. She wore her hair, slicked back, showing off her face and flawless makeup. We’re here for it!

Want to know how to achieve this look for an affordable price? Let us show you how!

Will you be trying J.Lo’s look? Tag us on Instagram or use the hashtag #HelloBeautiful so we can see!

