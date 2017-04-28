GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama Makes First Post White House Appearance In Modern Day Pleats

Writer, Lawyer, and Former First Lady, Michelle Obama gave her first speech since leaving the White House on Thursday during the AIA Conference on Architecture in Orlando, Florida.

Representing in Black elegance, excellence and style, she wore a $548.00 Lafayette 148 asymmetrical midi dress. The dress was a mix between black, brown, and white. The dress comes with a matching belt; however, Michelle wore it sans belt (but still had a she was styled by Meredith Koop, who placed her in some cute platform sandals.

Michelle Obama’s makeup looked natural and soft, achieving the perfect ‘no makeup, makeup‘ look and finishing it off with a nude lip. Her hair was laid, with a middle part and a loose wave.

Beauties, are you feeling Michelle’s look?

