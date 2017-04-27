Virginia Republican Comes Under Fire For Defending Confederate Monuments

The first of four monuments to the confederacy marked for removal in New Orleans was dismantled under police protection in the “wee hours” of Monday morning, as The Times-Picayune described the scene.

One of the loudest voices protesting the removals came miles away, from a conservative Republican who is running for governor of Virginia.

Politicians who are for destroying the statues, monuments and other artifacts of history are exactly like ISIS. pic.twitter.com/XW8wbvw93k — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 26, 2017

A statement from Stewart’s campaign calls the removal of the Confederate monuments a “blatant destruction of U.S. history” that is sweeping across the South.

They won't stop until every statue is bulldozed to the ground. Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/zMmKzcfT20 — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 26, 2017

Many folks on Twitter didn’t care for his comments:

@CoreyStewartVA I mean… they are monuments to slavery. So… — Tom Patterson (@TomNow) April 26, 2017

@CoreyStewartVA Oh boohoo America doesn't want monuments that represent the white supremacist south known as the confederacy Go to your safe space snowflake — lesbian mom (@pastalememe) April 26, 2017

@CoreyStewartVA I don't want your symbol of treason and hate in my neighborhood, and neither do my neighbors! — Benjamin D. (@PatriotsFan1057) April 26, 2017

Stewart is also catching fire for criticizing “Yankees” who deride Southerners for their monuments.

Nothing is worse than a Yankee telling a Southerner that his monuments don't matter. — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 25, 2017

The Minnesota Star Tribune pointed out that Stewart is a native Minnesotan, which brought this criticism:

@DonteStallworth @CoreyStewartVA The northern "confederates" are the most confused people on the planet I'm convinced 🙄😒 — Jamill Amin Smith Sr (@Millz2BeMade) April 26, 2017

