These 4 Black Celebrities Need To Attend The 2017 Met Gala Because….FASHION

The biggest spring fashion event is on the horizon: The Met Gala. The Met Gala is the annual event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City and the mark of the opening of the highly awaited costume exhibit.

This year, the Met is celebrating Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, the creator of the avant-garde and fashion forward line, Comme des Garçons. Her exhibit, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, is sure to be one of the most exciting exhibits. This theme is sure to bring red carpet innovation, experimental dresses, and inventive gowns.

There are 5 people we NEED to see on the red carpet (Anna Wintour, if they weren’t on the list, send an invite!).

MISSY ELLIOT

Missy Elliot has been supa dupa fly for the longest and she made a garbage bag look high fashion. While she can’t stand the rain, she can stand for some fashion forward styles.

SOLANGE

Solange definitely deserves a seat at the table and is often spotted at the Met Gala. She plays with architecture with her style frequently and I can’t wait to see what she brings this year.

GRACE JONES

It’s Grace Jones. Nothing else needs to be said.

RIHANNA

The mega-star embraces fashion and will be sure to bring it with some serious style.

