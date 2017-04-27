Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World And Me’ Comes To The Apollo Stage

The executive producer of the event, Kamilah Forbes, promises “a mix of everyday folks and celebrity voices.”


Between the World and Me, the groundbreaking book of essays by Ta-Nehisi Coates, will soon be coming to the “world famous” Apollo theater in Harlem.

The New York Times reports that next April, Coates’ New York Times bestseller “will be adapted into a multimedia performance, with excerpted monologues, video projections, and a score by the jazz musician Jason Moran. Portions of Mr. Coates’s letters to his son would be read aloud, while narratives of his experiences at Howard University and in New York City could be performed by actors.”

Kamilah Forbes, who was recently named Executive producer of the Apollo, and who attended Howard University with Coates, will direct the production, which is slated to run next April. She said Coates himself may appear.

Forbes promises that there will be surprises and faces both familiar and not so much. “There’s a mix of everyday folks and celebrity voices,” she says, adding, “One night is going to be vastly different from the next.”

