Rep. Elijah Cummings Says Michael Flynn May Have Committed Felony In Looming Russia Scandal

At a recent press conference, Rep. Elijah Cummings addressed a throng of reporters with a statement regarding Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump. Rep. Cummings, a Democrat, and Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz each charged that Flynn may have broken the law in taking payments from foreign nations, reports Roll Call.

In a rare show of bipartisan unity, Cummings and Chaffetz, the senior members of the House Oversight Committee, both said that requests to have documents declassified regarding the retired Army general’s allegedly unauthorized acceptance of payment from Russia and Turkey went ignored by the Trump White House. According to Chaffetz, Flynn may not have received permission from the U.S. government to accept said payments.

The media event appears to be a show of force from Congress to bend the administration to its will and release the information that could potentially validate their claims.

“We received a response from the White House refusing to provide any of the documents we requested,” Cummings said at the conference, writes the news outlet. “The White House has refused to offer a single piece of paper in response to this committee’s bipartisan request.”

Chaffetz added, “As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else, And it appears as if he did take that money, it was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for it as a violation of the law,” Roll Call writes.

Cummings hopes to call Flynn before the committee to testify under oath.

Watch the press conference below:

