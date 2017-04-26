LifestyledByAprilWatts: Style And War – How To Rock The Military Trend

Original-ADWNews
Military-inspired fashion is currently trending. I love this because I’ve been rocking it long before it was considered fashionable.

I prefer authentic military clothing over military inspired clothing because I have an affinity for genuine articles.  I also love quality. Authentic military clothing is well-made and can last a lifetime. For all my frugalistas, I still have army fatigues I bought from a surplus store when I was in high school. *ka-ching*

I love contrast, so I mix the military look with popping colors and uber feminine items. The yellow feathered sandals from La Rhonda Leigh ($44.99) add a nice pop of color and feminine flair.  I threw in the Burberry Prorsum ($700+) handbag and blue shoulder duster earrings to compliment the color of the shoes and add some fun.

What military flight suit wouldn’t go well with a pair of aviators? I topped off the look with a pair of yellow Gucci Aviators. This is a great look that can carry over from day to night.

PHOTO SOURCE: Rodney Choice / April Watts

