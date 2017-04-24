Lamont Sanders Shares A Word On Mercy: “God Will Meet You Where You Are” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4239995″]

Lamont Sanders‘ story is a true testimony to God’s perfect timing. The calling of the former R&B singer, previously signed to Babyface, weighed heavy on him before he shifted directions.

Despite what his peers thought and despite what the money looked like, he gave up the rockstar nights for worship music that wasn’t accepted by the gospel industry right away. Ministry, however, prevailed and now he’s ready to move forward with a single called “Forever Mercy.” In addition to his new music, he was recently recognized with a “Leading Man in Music Honors” award in his New Jersey hometown.

“It’s one thing to be appreciated traveling, but to be appreciated at home where you grew up, to have them reach out and say they wanted to honor me? I can’t tell you [how much that means to me],” he said.

Sanders enters this new phase of his music career excited, humbled and on fire for the mission to lead by a transparent example via song, he explained in an in-depth interview with GospelGoodies.com this week (click HERE to watch).

Whatever your situation or goal, Lamont Sanders is confident that “God will meet you where you are.” Press play up top for a few words of encouragement he shared exclusively for YOU!