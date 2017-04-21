Que Jack Swing (Debbie Norrell’s Lifestyles Photos April 19)

More than 1,000 people found their best ‘80s and ‘90s looks to attend the annual Omega Psi Phi Mardi Gras, hosted by the Iota Phi Chapter, on March 11 at the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum. DJ Nick Nice kept the crowd on their feet in the main room with plenty of music from back in the day, while the Bill Henry Band threw down in the “Que Soul Lounge.”



The New Jack Swing look was everywhere. There was that man with a bottle of Jheri Curl spray that was keeping his curls fresh, ladies dressed like TLC and a few that were pushing the Salt & Pepa look.



The fun night in Homewood was all to raise funds for the many programs supported by the Iota Phi Chapter. Jabari Weatherspoon, chapter Basileus, says those programs include the Thanksgiving giveaway, Christmas toy giveaway, Black College Tour, Student Talent Hunt and student scholarships. Next up for the Iota Phi Foundation of Omega Psi Phi is their annual Golf Outing on May 22.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: