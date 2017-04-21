Mayor Kasim and Mrs. Reed to be Grand Marshals for Vine City English Ave. Earth Day Festival

The National Black & Latino Council (NBLC) will host its 1st Annual Vine City English Avenue Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to empower and prepare people living in the area for environmental sustainability.

Joining the event to commemorate Earth Day, which began in 1970 on April 22nd, will be Grand Marshals Atlanta Mayor Kasim & Mrs. Reed. Started by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, the first celebration attracted 20 million people to venues worldwide, and was Nelson’s way to politicize planetary issues.

Green initiatives offering solutions in health, food, fuel, power, housing, clothing and other products and services will be relevant for the next big economy. Already, California leads the nation in a number of green technologies. The NBLC and the City of Atlanta aims to be a challenger in all things green for the Southeast.

The Vine City English Avenue Earth Day Festival will showcase groundbreaking discoveries in recycling, clean water, home and energy savings, transportation, gardening, as well as STEM programming for the kids of the Hollis Innovative Academy. “We have made significant strides in rejuvenating areas around the City of Atlanta. Vine City and English Avenue are two other districts in line for redevelopment, and we are pleased to celebrate the community on Earth Day,” says Mrs. Reed.

Featured displays during the Festival include: Recycling Zone – onsite recycling and education; Zone–onsite clean water campaign and education exhibit from City of Atlanta Watershed; Renewable Energy & Home Savings Exhibition; Eco Transportation Hub – Marta, Beltline, Bikes, etc.; Urban Community Gardening & Healthy Eating and Green Jobs – Green Businesses & Eco Products.

Companies and organizations partnering with NBLC for the Vine City English Avenue Earth Day Festival can leave a legacy for schools, neighborhoods and people in Vine City and English Avenue to move beyond statistics of crime and poverty to establish a new model for gentrification, where the area’s citizens have a valuable stake in redevelopment. Funds for economic development within the zone will be a critical part of the process for innovations in local schools, homes and other needs.

As new construction emerges in the district, the City of Atlanta and several businesses, including The Coca-Cola Company and Georgia Pacific, have pledged allegiance to socially responsible programs for Vine City and English Avenue residents.

The National Black and Latino Council USA is a non-profit designed to create sustainable community development programs for minority and undeserved communities.

Be sure to join the 1st Annual Vine City English Avenue Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm @ Vine City Park, Magnolia St. NW; Atlanta, GA 30314

