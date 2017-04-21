Lil Duval & Faizon Love Talk New ‘Grow House’ Film With Roland Martin

Grow House, a new film from director and Friday co-writer DJ Pooh features comedian Lil Duval and Friday alum Faizon Love. The funnymen sat down with Roland Martin for NewsOne Now and had a wild conversation ranging from their favorite comedians to an awkward phone call Duval had with his sister.

Joining in on the conversation was comedian Rodney Perry and the gang was all smiles in discussing the 420-themed Grow House. The film also stars comedian DeRay Davis, Snoop Dogg, and Malcolm McDowell, among others.

The plot for Grow House is similar to other stoner classics of the past. Pat, played by Davis and Darius, played by Duval, a pair of potheads who are well-versed in the art of using the leaf but want to break into the business of selling to dispensaries. Of course, hijinks are certain to ensue with Lil Duval and DeRay Davis on set as both of veterans of the outlandish.

While Love, Perry, and Martin all shared stories of funny family members they’ve known over the course of their lives, nobody was prepared for Duval’s story about his younger sister. Duval mentioned that his sister, who he said is gay, called him to ask for a sperm donation before the comedian hung up on her.

However, the added bit of the story was that Duval’s sister was hoping to get her partner pregnant but that didn’t stop Duval from calling his mother and snitching on his sister for the seemingly odd request.

Grow House was appropriately released on Thursday, April 20, National Weed Day.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Also On Atlanta Daily World: