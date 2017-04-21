Death Of Chicago Judge Raymond Myles Highlights Perils Of The Job

A tragic case unfolded in Chicago’s Southside neighborhood earlier this month in the fatal shooting of Circuit Court of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles. Authorities say they’ve arrested Joshua Smith and in a bizarre twist of fate, Smith faced Judge Myles in court back in 2001.

Roland Martin took a look at the still-developing case on NewsOne Now this week, making note that Smith shot another woman who was later revealed to be Myles’ girlfriend. According to a Chicago Tribune report, Smith hatched a robbery plot aimed at Myles’ girlfriend. In a videotaped statement, Smith said he tracked the girlfriend’s moves for two to three weeks before laying in wait with an accomplice.

The confrontation and killing took place in the early morning hours as the girlfriend was heading to the gym as was her custom. Smith reportedly shot the 52-year-old woman in the thigh as she left out the rear garage and which led Myles to confront a gunman and was struck by bullets five times. The girlfriend survived her wounds but Myles later succumbed to his wounds after being discovered suffering at the scene.

Smith was the getaway driver for the robbery and said he heard gunshots while waiting on his accomplice to steal the girlfriend’s bag, police say. Upon learning the gym bag didn’t contain cash, the gunman reportedly tossed the bag and the robbers fled the scene.

Smith, 37, is facing first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges and a misdemeanor charge in obstruction of justice for instructing an ex-girlfriend and her daughter to lie for him in order to cover the robbers’ track. The vehicle used in the crime was Smith’s ex-girlfriend’s car. Smith faced Myles’ bench back in 2001 over failure to present a title for a vehicle. That case was dismissed and authorities didn’t establish that confrontation as part of a motive. Smith previously served six months in jail for armed robbery

