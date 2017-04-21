Celebrating 50 Exceptional Women

Every year the Chicago Defender honors 50 Women of Excellence who are nominated by their various communities where they work, pray and play. The nominations cover a spectrum of types–women in the private and public sectors representing different industries from municipalities, finance, banking, education, Real Estate, Arts and Culture, Nonprofit, Healthcare, Law, Marketing, Special Events, Journalism, Sports, Energy and more. The women selected represent excellence both demonstrating performance on the job and in their community.

The 50 honorees chosen are amongst Chicago’s most outstanding women whose lives exemplify the spirit of performing at the top of their game and giving back to the community. They are women who exemplify extraordinary stature, poise, and grace. They are women who stare adversity in the face with hand on their hips and a smile on their face, set the pace and finish the race in first place.

“Women of Excellence,” will be held Thursday, May 4, 2017, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown/Magnificent Mile (540 N. Michigan Ave.). The event opens with a reception at 11 a.m. followed by the Luncheon and program from 2:30-6:30 pm For more information please call 312.225.2400.

Corporate Table: $1500

(table sign, video sponsor reel, program book)

VIP Table: $1100

(table sign)

