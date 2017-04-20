Can A Marriage Survive A Year Without Sex? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

***To all my on-line readers, I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your continued support and your comments. They are appreciated and valued.

Dear Dr. Karen

I know this may sound strange, but both my wife and I were virgins prior to marriage. She was 18 and I was 20 years old. It’s been a year, and we are still virgins. The reason being is she worries about getting pregnant and not being ready to be a mother.

I waited a long time to make love to the lady of my life, but I’ve waited for nothing. This has caused me to look at other women and to contemplate a life without my wife. I now treat her with less respect than I ever imagined I could. I have been deprived of something essential to marriage, and not only do I now not love my wife, I feel no attraction anymore. This experience has been humiliating and unbearable.

Sexless

Dear Sexless:

Being two innocent people coming together on their wedding night was probably a little awkward, but usually you will find a way to get the bedroom party started. It seems like there is more to this story then just worrying about getting pregnant.

What should have happened a year ago has been lost now. Your feelings have been replaced with anger, disrespect, and frustration. This has caused irreparable damage to your relationship.

Your wedding night and the beginning of your union has been permanently spoiled, but your life doesn’t have to be. Nearly all religions and legal systems allow an unconsummated marriage to be dissolved. If your feelings of discontent are real, this is an option you should seriously consider. You don’t have to stay hot and horny!

* Question: Would you have been able to stay a year in a sexless marriage?

***Dr. Karen R. January is an expert in youth development as well as male-female relationships. Her book, ¨Lessons Mama Never Taught Me,¨ profiles 10 women and the mistakes they made in parenting, love and life. It can be purchased at Amazon.com. Please send your questions to Dr. Karen at askdrjanuary@gmail.com.

Visit her website: www.drkaykay.com

FB: drkayj Twitter: @drkjanuary

Disclaimer “The advice offered in this column is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional, financial, medical, legal, or other professional advice. Dr. Karen January, the newspaper and publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation. You, and only you, are completely responsible for your actions.” Due to the large number of letters received there is no guarantee that your question will be published.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: