Sen. Donzella James honored during ‘Women of Wealth’ Magazine’s Royal Kingdom Weekend

By Sheila Tenny

Senator Donzella James to be honored. Women Of Wealth Magazine, Global Women Empowerment Foundation, J.T. Williams, CEO, Killearn and MBQ Magazine bring to the Atlanta Area “A ROYAL KINGDOM WEEKEND” filled with Global Impact, Connections and Influence” celebrating the Legacy of President Barack Obama as we honor those who served in their communities under his Community and Volunteer Program. Honorees will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday, April 21st at 12:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Celebrities, People with Power, Philanthropy, Impact, Influence and Wealth will be in attendance. Performing in the Royal Weekend the renowned Dorothy Norwood.

The growth of spiritual entrepreneurship is the thread that will run through this Kingdom Power Weekend” Summit. Multi-Millionaires and Billionaires will converge on the Atlanta small businesses market to lend an impact to their Brands forging a pathway to their space in a spiritual entrepreneurship marketplace. A New President and a different nation, demands a new you in order to compete says Dr. Lei Lewis, CEO, Global Women Empowerment Foundation and Host of the Royal Weekend of Power and Influence”. She goes on to say we must build a pipeline to the jobs of tomorrow and continue America’s proud legacy of innovation so that our youth will have an opportunity to forge their pathway to greatness. “each of us has the ability to move beyond the circumstances that we were born into…that through hard work and perseverance, you can choose the life that you want to live—it’s your choice,” First Lady Michelle Obama.

Some of the A-List Speakers that will change and impact our lives during this weekend of Impact, Connection, and Influence are Terry Cummings, retired NBA, Atlanta, Ga. “The Championship Experience”, Dr. Charles S. Finch III, “I left Egypt behind me”, Flem Hollis, Atlanta, Ga. “Understanding Credit”; Dr. Stephanie Barnes, “Impacting your Personal Development”, Dr. Suzan Johnson Cook, New York “Wealth is a Mindset” Dr. Linell King, MD, Naples, FL “Your Health is Your Wealth”, Dr. June Davidson “Building Your Brand Wall with Sponsorships”, Juanita Bates , “The persecution of an uppity wealthy black woman.”, Kevin (khao) Cates, CEO, Bridging Da Gap “Success without Significant is Barren” Antwan Floyd, Atlanta, Ga. “Banking, Nothing Personal Just Business”. Diane Lyle & Rachel Davis “The Edge Connection – Small Business Development.”, Cynthia Fritz Stillwell, “This business of Acting” Our Seminars are free but all Attendees must register at www.kingdombusinesspowersummit.eventbrite.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2017, 8:00 – 9:30AM, Hyatt Regency Hotel, MEMBERS ONLY FBC (Future Billionaires Club) BREAKFAST: April Bernal Cleek, CEO of EHR Concepts, Villa Rica, Ga., Member of the WPO Women Presidents’ Organization, Keynote Speaker. She will speak on “Rising to the Top via “ICI” (Impact, Connections and Influence). A must attend Breakfast Seminar at the Billionaire Roundtable during the Royal Kingdom Weekend

FRIDAY, 12:00PM – 2:30 – LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS LUNCHEON: Dr. Joe Dudley Sr. Founder of Dudley Products and friend to a world of people with Influence, Power and Wealth too numerous to mention here will be the Keynote Speaker at THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS LUNCHEON celebrating the LEGACY OF PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Atlanta, Ga. Red Carpet Luncheon, Meet and Greet begins at 12:00pm. Dr. Dudley will be speaking on “best practices of taking your Brand from zero to a million dollars.” Luncheon Chair, Bishop Shirley Holloway, Maryland,

SATURDAY, APRIL 22ND, HYATT REGENCY HOTEL – 9:30AM – 11:30AM – ROYAL KINGDOM PRAYER BREAKFAST. Archbishop Goddowell, from Nigeria; Sherry Armotrading, Sales Manager 11 Alive, WATL TV, Speakers at the ROYAL PRAYER BREAKFAST, Chair, Rev. Dr. Sharon Dantzler, Monument Of Faith, COGIC.

SATURDAY, 6:00PM – 10:00PM, April 22nd – EAGLES LANDING COUNTRY CLUB – ROYAL RECEPTION AND ALL STAR WALK OF FAME AWARDS BANQUET: EAGLES LANDING COUNTRY CLUB April, 22nd at 6:00pm. To be honored are Recipients of the President Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award and His Royal Majesty MATTHEW EDIRI EGBI, OWAHWA 11, JP, FoD, THE OKOBARO OF JEREMI (UGHIEVWEN) KINGDOM, AND HRH FELICIA OGHENEBRUPHIHO EGBI, THE ONIEMOVIKORO/CROWN QUEEN OF (UGHIEVWEN) KINGDOM. Also HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, KING ADAMTEY I, the SUAPOLOR OF THE SE KINGDOM IN GHANA, WEST AFRICA, also known in his private life as Dr. Kingsley Fletcher. Senator Donzella James, Archbishop Ruth Smith, Archbishop Goddowell, Dr. June Davidson, April Cleek, Kevin Khao Cates, Pastor Terry Cummings, Lateasha DeGuzman-Gbor, J.T. Williams, Debra Clark, Dr. Lei Lewis, Bishop Shirley Holloway will also receive their STAR to place in the Royal Kingdom Walk Of Fame.

LIST OF CELEBRITIES THAT ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND: Sheree Whitfield, Lisaraye McCoy, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Tevin Campbell, Chuckii Booker, Dwight Eubanks, Alvin and Calvin Waters, Stevie J, Devyne Stephens, Akon, Cynthia Bailey, Ghyilian Bell and Stacey J.

