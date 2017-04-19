Craft Syndicate celebrates 2nd year empowering entrepreneurs

Annual arts collaboration returns to award mentorship and $15,000 grant

Craft Syndicate by Dutch Masters wants to give a mentorship opportunity and a $15,000 grant to aspiring music producers. Craft Syndicate returns, celebrating its 2nd year and is searching for innovators with an unwavering commitment to making their dream a reality. Craft Syndicate looks to share the craft by pairing an aspiring music producer with an established music producer and entrepreneur, and tasking them to collaborate in developing a marketable song. The winner of this year’s competition will be awarded the opportunity to work with industry expert and noted music producer, Don Cannon.

Hopefuls can register to be entered into the competition:

Entry: March 31 through April 20, 2017, producers 21 and older can apply by registering through the Craft Syndicate official site, Craft-Syndicate.com. Once registered, an entrant may submit one or more music tracks and must upload, tagging each with @craft_syndicate and using the hashtag #CraftSyndicate in the post copy to a participating social media site (i.e., Twitter, Soundcloud or Instagram)

Selection: Contest entries will be initially judged by a panel of music professionals each of whom will select up to 10 finalists.

Contest entries will be initially judged by a panel of music professionals each of whom will select up to 10 finalists. Finals: Mentor, Don Cannon, will select the grand prize winner, from all the chosen finalists.

“Being a mentor for the Craft Syndicate program allows me to connect to and inspire other DJs and producers to excel and know there are no limits to their futures,” said mentor Don Cannon. “As a music executive and DJ I look forward to working with young producers and artists because it allows me to get re-energized.. I always keep my ear to the streets and working directly with them is the best way to understand how any generation’s music works.”

“I’m excited to hear all the submissions and meet the winner,” said Sarah Krysalka, Director of Marketing for Dutch Masters. When you think of Dutch Masters, you think of craftsmanship, creativity, camaraderie and the role it plays in culture with such die-hard fans. So Craft Syndicate is all about finding those individuals who, too, are perfecting their craft. Who have not just the desire but the need to express themselves through their art. Who are gratified not only when their work gets some shine, but also when their peer, their community, their cause is being heard and reverberated. This program is to honor their hustle and support their artistic expression. And personally, when you see someone who’s ready, who’s doing the work, someone who just needs that opportunity and I can help give it to them…that’s a big reason I love my job. I can’t wait to hear the finished track. Future mentee – I’ll see you at the release party!

Lending their expertise to the this program as Craft Syndicate judges will be Grammy Award winning producer, and music executive, Kawan “KP” Prather, resident tour DJ, and author, DJ Mars, and music producer OG Parker.

In 2016, the first Craft Syndicate program was launched in the fashion vertical and partnered with renowned fashion designer Jeff Staple. Program winner, Alexander-John, and Jeff Staple went on to launch a successful street wear collection: OFLUXURY.

As part of Craft Syndicate’s ongoing commitment to creative entrepreneurship, the plan is to roll out additional programs in 2017. Once again, pairing up-and-coming creators in fashion, film, food and art/design with established entrepreneurs for the purpose of sharing the craft and collaborating on all-new products together.

Designed to bring dimension to and serve as proof of Dutch Masters’ value proposition, “Share in the Craft,” Craft Syndicate is a communications platform that uses social media to encourage creative entrepreneurship. It works towards this goal by pairing aspiring entrepreneurs in fashion, music, design, art, food and film with established entrepreneurs in each field and tasking them with co-developing a new product. Each program is fully funded by a grant of up to $15,000 awarded by Dutch Masters.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: