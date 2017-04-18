Charter vs. Traditional Public Schools

•The NAACP voted to request a moratorium be placed on the opening of new charter schools in the U.S.

African-American thought leader:

Hilary Shelton, director of the NAACP Washington bureau and senior vice president for advocacy and policy, said at Is School Choice a Black Choice? “moratorium means we have to stop for a minute. They recognized that over the last 15 years, we’ve seen a growth in charter schools that is somewhere between 300 to 700 per year. The bottom line for the NAACP is we want high-quality education for all of our children.”

What About Private Schools?

In 2016, Education Next surveyed 40,000 identified parents of traditional public schools, charter schools, or private schools (see Figure 1). This survey of public opinion found that parents of private school students were overwhelmingly more satisfied with their child’s institution compared to TPS parents. Leading in every category, private schools seem to be the most ideal choice for parents, but tuition cost often excludes these institutions as a realistic option for many inner-city parents.

Pro

•Private schools seem to make parents more confident in the safety of their children in violent areas of Chicago. Though lacking metal detectors and a large security presence, private schools seem to be among the safest, according to parental opinion.

•An NCES study report says, “When student covariates are included in the model, all private schools, as well as Catholic and Lutheran schools, maintain a higher average school mean than public schools.”

•Private schools have been known to continue the incorporation of arts programs in a STEM-driven educational system.

• Parent Opinion:

“I think it was safer, I think the teachers cared more. . . . I think it made her a better person” says Mary Lathan, mother of a Chicago Archdiocese graduate.

Cons

•Traditionally, private schools are seen as a luxury reserved for the wealthy or well off because of the high cost of attendance, which typically removes these institutions from the list of educational options.

•Parents also say that private schools are overtly strict and discourage individuality with their uniform and appearance guidelines.

•The majority of private schools have religious affiliations, which has fueled the debate of whether federal dollars can be used to fund the education of students using vouchers.

• Statement from NAACP on Vouchers:

“Department of Education studies have concluded that the voucher program has had no effect on the academic achievement of students who use vouchers. Federal studies have also demonstrated an alarming number of accountability shortcomings in the program. Examples include federal taxpayer dollars funding tuition at private schools that do not even charge tuition, schools that lacked city occupancy permits, and schools employing teachers without bachelor’s degrees orcertifications.”

Bottom Line

Should a potentially better education choice be denied to taxpaying citizens because of financial shortcomings? Some states say no. Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin all have school voucher programs in place that allow low-income parents to receive state funds allotted for the education of a child to be transferred to the institution of their choice.

These programs allow Black parents the right to true educational choice whether traditional, charter or private. It seems odd that students are allowed to take federal funds for private colleges and universities. Federal funding is used in health care, as well as public defenders that are privately employed; yet, the same funding option has not been made available for primary education nationally.

The main argument against school vouchers is the possible violation of separation of church and state,. Education choice supporters feel that parental choice of the best educational options trumps religious restrictions.

Each parent holds different values and standards for the education of their children. If the government is going to collect taxpayer dollars for public community education, one could argue that those same funds should follow any given child no matter the parental decision of school type. Whether federal funds should be allocated for private or charter education is a constant debate that shows no signs of quieting down. There is no doubt that U.S. children need some form of educational choice to provide the best education for each individual student. Black parents want to know, when will the choice be theirs?

KayCee Shakur is the founder of Bomani Now ( bomaninow.org ). She earned a BA in political science from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Facebook and Twitter: @BomaniNow