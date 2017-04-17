Essence Taps Kim Foxx and Luvvie Ajayi In May Top 100 ‘Woke’ Issue

Essence Magazine named Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx as one of 100 women on their inaugural #WOKE100 list, which honors Black women activists, artists, politicians, educators, organizers, journalists and creators who are working to achieve equality for people of color. Foxx became the first African-American elected to the office challenging incumbent, Anita Alvarez–shaking ‘sleeping’ giants in a landslide win.

Also, Chicago author/blogger Luvvie Ajayi is featured on the power activist list and on the cover. Ajayi is on a roll with her bestseller, “I’m Judging You: The Do Better Manual”. Television rights was recently secured by Park Forest native and television guru, Shonda Rhimes and business partner, Betsy Beers (Shondaland), along with ABC Signature Studios.

Other amazing women featured include: veteran journalist Joy-Ann Reid; writer/producer Shonda Rhimes; Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez; Women’s March organizer Janaye Ingram; Circle of Mothers founder Sybrina Fulton; social activist April Reign; political commentator Angela Rye; #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Opal Tometi; and educator/activist Brittany Packnett. Visit Essence.com to see the full list of 100 Woke Women. Essence’s Special Collector’s May Issue will be on newsstands Friday, 4/21.

