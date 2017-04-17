Cleveland Police Search For Suspect Who Killed Man In Facebook Video

Authorities are still searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a victim seemingly at random in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, and then uploading a video of the act to Facebook.

The chilling video, which was posted to Steve Stephens’ personal Facebook page around 2 p.m. local time, showed him driving in his car and complaining about a woman. He then approached an elderly black man, shot him at close range and drove off.

The Cleveland Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Stephens, 37, shortly after midnight on Monday in connection with the slaying of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

Representative Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) tweeted a photo of Godwin, along with her condolences. Police searched for Stephens across the city on Sunday, but later speculated that he may have left the state driving a white Ford Fusion. Authorities urged residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on alert and said Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We want this to end with as much peace as we can bring right now,” Police Chief Calvin Williams said during a press conference on Sunday evening. He said officials were in touch with “a lot of Stephens’ friends and family” and that they were all trying to get him to turn himself in.

Officials said there was no apparent link between Stephens and Godwin.

In the Facebook video, which was removed from the site after about three hours, Stephens told the camera: “Found me somebody I’m going to kill, this guy right here, this old dude.” He approached the man and asked him to say a woman’s name, before noting, “She’s the reason, uh, this is about to happen to you.”

READ MORE

SOURCE: Huffingtonpost.com