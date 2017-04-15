Check Out Fun and Free Easter Events For Kids

Holidays are some of the best times to spend together as a family, and Easter is no exception. Take these next few weekends as opportunities to spend time together at Chicago Easter events around the city and suburbs! Start your day by decorating Easter eggs, then get out of the house for an Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny, and more! Read on for the best Chicago Easter events in the city and surrounding suburbs. Need more fun to fill your weekend? Head to Pearachute Kids for easy to schedule drop-in classes (and get 3 classes during your first month for only $19)!

Chicago Easter Events:

Playdate with the Easter Bunny at Little Threads

Join us for a playdate with the Easter Bunny at Little Threads! Come play with toys, take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and enter our Cottontail Contest for a chance to win prizes. Little bites & beverages will be provided for the kids and beer & mimosas for the adults! ALL are welcome!

When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-2 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Playdate with the Easter Bunny at Little Threads

Meet and Greet with the Bunny at Smith Playlot Park

Head to the Smith Playlot Park for an afternoon of Easter festivities! The fun includes face painting, an egg hunt and a photo op with the Easter Bunny.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 12-4 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Meet and Greet with the Bunny

Mr. Hippity Hop at Loyola Park

At this event, kids will get the chance to meet Mr. Hippity Hop, a giant white rabbit! They’ll get to search for eggs in the Easter Egg Hunt at Loyola Park, and they’ll have the chance to win prizes for recycling their plastic eggs.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 11 am-12 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Mr. Hippity Hop

Easter Egg Hunt at Skinner Park

Enjoy a day at Skinner Park! Take part in Easter festivities including games, bouncy houses, an Easter Egg hunt, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10 am-1 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Easter Egg Hunt at Skinner Park

The Big Find Easter Egg Hunt at Soul City Church

This Easter event will feature outdoor games, local food trucks and vendors, prizes, candy and more! The Easter Bunny will even make an appearance to meet the kids and take photos. The epic Easter egg hunt will include more than 50,000 eggs to be found. Head to Mary Bartleme Park for one of Chicago’s best Easter events of the season!

When: Saturday, April 8 10 am-1 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: The Big Find Easter Egg Hunt

Northcenter Eggstravaganza

Hop into spring at the Northcenter Chamber’s annual Eggstravaganza! This event invites families for a morning of delightful activities. The day begins with our egg hunt at local Northcenter businesses and continues with a party in Town Square, featuring a visit from the Easter Bunny, refreshments and more.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10 am-1 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Northcenter Eggstravaganza

The Bunny Train at Chicago French Market

Come hop the train that will travel around The Chicago French Market from 11-2pm followed by an Easter egg hunt at 1:30pm. Meet our very special guest, the Easter Bunny.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 11 am-2 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: The Bunny Train at Chicago French Market

Chicago Suburbs Easter Events:

Highland Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Gather colorful eggs filled with toys and fun surprises at this exciting event! One special egg will hold a family pass to Hidden Creek AquaPark for Summer 2017. The egg hunts will be divided into age groups so every child has the chance to find eggs. Don’t forget your camera for a post-hunt photo op with the Bunny!

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10 am-12 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Annual Easter Egg Hunt Highland Park

Glen Ellyn Easter Egg Party

This free Easter party starts with crafts for all ages and an interactive walk-through Easter story, followed by breakfast for the entire family, and an enormous Easter Egg Hunt!

When: Saturday, April 15 from 9:30-11:30 am

Cost: FREE

Link: Easter Egg Party

Wheaton Easter Egg Hunt

Bring your basket for this Easter egg hunt! It will run continuously throughout the day, with eggs hidden throughout the Parade Field. Kids will get to bring their eggs to the prize tent to claim their prizes! Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will also be in attendance, so bring your camera for a springy photoshoot!

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 9 am-1 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Easter Egg Hunt Wheaton

Burr Ridge Spring Egg Hunt

Run, don’t walk to the first ever egg hunt on the Village Green! The first 250 kids will receive a free tote for collecting their eggs, and 4 lucky kids will find a special egg with Brookfield Zoo General Admission tickets! Don’t forget your camera to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, and bring some gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, blankets, and books to donate. The collection will help raise money for the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

When: April 8 from 11 am-1 pm

Cost: FREE

Link: Spring Easter Egg Hunt

Lucky Egg Hunt in Orland Park

As the sirens sound on the Homewood Fire Truck, a special guest will arrive to start this year’s Lucky Egg Hunt! Kids ages 6 and under can bring a basket to collect eggs. Try to find the Lucky Eggs and win a special prize! Don’t forget your camera as pictures with the bunny will be available after the hunt.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 am

Cost: FREE

Link: Lucky Egg Hunt

Naperville Jaycees 34th Annual Egg Hunt

Join in for a fun family event! 14,000 eggs will be hidden around the Frontier Park Sports Complex, and the egg hunts will be divided by age groups. Search for eggs containing special prizes, and don’t miss the visit from the Easter Bunny!

When: Saturday, April 15 at 9 am

Cost: FREE

Link: Naperville Jaycees 34th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

