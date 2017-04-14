Lifestyles Report …‘Instill and Inspire’ —the sidebar (Debbie’s Column April 12)

I must say, I was totally inspired by Vivian Hewitt. She was delightful. I pray that I will be as vibrant as she is at 97 years old. It was a pleasure to meet her on March 31 at the August Wilson Center.

When I agreed to the assignment, I really did not think that much about it. After I took my seat in the auditorium and began to pay attention to what the evening was about, I realized how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy events like this for a living.

Hewitt talked freely about her art collection and how she and her husband purchased African American art. What excited me was when she said anyone can do what they have done. She went on to say, one should move thier art around, take some pieces down and put others up. When she said that, I got excited. I have several pieces that I would like to move around, but just can’t figure out where they should go.

Hewitt then began to talk about what adds value to a piece of art. She said even a print or poster can be valuable. Then I remembered that I have signed pieces from several artists, Charles Bibs and Paul Goodnight. Both artists were guests on my talk show and signed prints. I also have one by the late Jay Bakari. I remember the day I convinced him to sign it at the Homewood Art Festival. And then, there is the original Geoffrey Holder that I have yet to frame. Yes, Holder, the “Un-Cola” man, the dancer and the Boomerang actor.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: