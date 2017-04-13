Dr. Christopher Chappell feeds over 5000 Atlanta residents with ‘Raising Hope Through Help’ initiative

Dr. Chappell and Grace Community Christian Church will assist all in need including: families, college students, unemployed, homeless, and people of all ethnic backgrounds and more. Everyone is invited. There will be entertainment by Darlene McCoy and The Grace Community Christian Church Praise Team. There will also be an Easter egg hunt and bouncy houses for kids as well as musical performances and other entertainment for adults. Area media outlets are encouraged to attend and spread the word.

WHO: Dr. Christopher Chappell and Grace Community Christian Church

WHAT: Dr. Christopher Chappell, & Grace Community Christian Church will celebrate Easter by “Raising Hope Through Help.” The mission of the “Raising Hope Through Help” campaign is to celebrate the life of Christ through the care and feeding of others. With the help of area businesses, people will be provided with 30 pound boxes of food which will be enough to feed a family of four for one week.

WHERE: Grace Community Christian Church

3737 Stilesboro Rd NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30162

WHEN: Sunday, April 16, 2017

Media Coverage: 10:00 am until 12:00 pm

HOW: To confirm coverage please email Tina@epimediagroup.com.

