Breaking: One Suspect Charged In Cook County Circuit Judge’s Murder

n Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department charged 37-year-old Joshua Smith with first degree murder for the shooting and murder of Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles. According to CPD, Smith allegedly drove the getaway car of the vehicle that was involved with the attempted robbery and shooting of both Myles and his girlfriend–who suffered a gun wound to her leg.

Early Monday morning, Judge Myles was shot and killed approximately 4:51am in front of his West Chesterfield home. He shot “several times” and pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

Based on several surveillance cameras around the neighborhood has led CPD investigators to bring in Smith and charge him in addition to the first-degree murder charge; second-degree murder and obstruction. According to police, Myles was targeted and authorities are currently on a search for an additional suspect involved.

In a statement released by Chief Judge Timothy Evans, he said. “Judge Myles joined the court in October 1999 when the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to fill a vacancy that he held for just over a year The circuit judges appointed him as an associate judge in June 2001, and he has served in the Criminal Division since March 2009.”

Myles was involved with high-profile cases that included the conviction of William Balfour in the murder of Academy Award-winning singer, Jennifer Hudson’s three family members in 2008.

Myles has a long history in the public service and legal world, in 1977 earning his BA in Social Work, an MBA in the same field and eventually a J.D. from the University of Illinois. His studies included participating in fellowship law programs at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Houston College of Law in 1982.

Prior to his appointment on the bench, he has worked as an Administrative Hearing Officer for the City of Chicago Department of Buildings, as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Juvenile Court and Traffic Court Assignments and practiced general and criminal law specializing state and federal courts for the Crossroads Law Center.

His community involvement included past participation as a minister of the Stony Island Church of Christ and volunteering for both the 8th Ward Summer Sports programs and offering legal advise for community residents. A member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., many colleagues and friends admired Myles’ approachability, kindness and professional style of offering ‘tough love’ when needed.

