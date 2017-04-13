Home

1st Black woman on state’s highest court found dead by river


The Associated Press
In this May 6, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, center, receives applause after her confirmation to serve on the New York State Court of Appeals from Craig Alfred of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s appointments office, left, and Albany City Court Judge Rachel Kretser, in the Senate gallery at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. New York City (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — There are no signs that a crime was committed in the death of the first Black female Muslim judge on New York state’s highest court, police said Thursday after her body was found on the bank of the Hudson River.
Medical examiners are still planning to perform an autopsy on 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam.

The New York City police harbor unit retrieved her body from the Hudson on Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing.

In this April 30, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed Abdus-Salaam to the state’s Court of Appeals in 2013, called her a “trailblazing jurist.”

“As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer,” Cuomo said. “Through her writings, her wisdom and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said her colleague will be “missed deeply.”

“Her personal warmth, uncompromising sense of fairness and bright legal mind were an inspiration to all of us who had the good fortune to know her,” DiFiore said.

Former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman said he knew Abdus-Salaam for many years. He said her death of was “difficult to understand.”

“The court has suffered a terrible blow,” he said.

Abdus-Salaam, who was 65 years old, graduated from Barnard College and received her law degree from Columbia Law School.

She started her career as a staff attorney for East Brooklyn Legal Services and served as a judge in Manhattan state Supreme Court for 14 years, according to the state Office of Court Administration’s website.

The president of the New York State Bar Association, Claire P. Gutekunst, said Abdus-Salaam grew up poor in a family of seven children in Washington, D.C., and “rose to become one of the seven judges in New York’s highest court, where her intellect, judicial temperament and wisdom earned her wide respect.”

 

 

