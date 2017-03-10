Christina Milian Looks Outstanding In Olive At The King Kong: Skull Island Premiere

Christina Milian is looking super sexy at the King Kong: Skull Island movie premiere in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday evening. She wore a Massachi olive silk slip dress that is made to order. The dress is also available in both black and blush. She paired the look with gold shoes and a gold minaudiere bag. The dress had cut-outs in the bodice area and really fits into the current boudoir trend. These sexy slip dresses are what dreams are made of!

I’m loving her illuminating makeup, she is glowing! The nude lip completes this beautiful look and is a beauty trend we repeatedly saw during award season. Her statement earrings really make a conversation piece against her hair, which was styled in loose waves. Flawless!

Beauties, are you feeling Christina’s look? Tell us in the comment section.

