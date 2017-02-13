Chance the Rapper Makes His Hometown Proud

On Sunday night, the music industry’s most recognizable night of the year—the 59th Annual Grammy Awards recognized some shining young talent.

Chicago native, Chance the Rapper was among the cool and hip elite of music creative—nominated for seven Grammys.

In his grey suit and signature baseball cap, he happily accepted the award for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album.

Why all the fanfare surrounding the kid from Chicago’s South Side Chatham community? He did what many thought he couldn’t pull off—he stayed consistent with his stance on remaining an indie artist. His millions of streams and downloads putting pressure on the folks at The Recording Academy to change the criteria for artists like Chance to become eligible without retail distribution or physical units being the case.

We look forward to seeing bigger things from Chancellor and his camp. Expect a celebratory bash back at the crib because in his acceptance, reciting “Glory be to God” recognizing the Bennett family and Social Works team–this will guarantee to be ‘off the chain’.

Also, a wonderful congratulations to Lalah Hathaway on her stellar big night! The daughter of the late Soul music artist, Donny Hathaway won three Grammys.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: