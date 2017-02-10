Georgia Filmmaking: Top film executives reveal benefits at Sundance 2017

Monarch Private Capital opens the door for discussion on the Georgia Film Industry in Utah

When Governor Nathan Deal announced in August that his administration planned “constructing a strong, film-ready workforce that will continue to help the industry thrive,” it would cement the state’s position as a film and television production powerhouse. With an economic impact and direct spending tallied in the billions of dollars, companies that have helped skyrocket Georgia to the number three position for film production, continue to work behind the scenes educating professionals in the industry about the benefits of filming in the state.

Monarch Private Capital, along with Autumn Bailey Productions, Liquid Soul Media, Paste Magazine and Atlanta Film Society hosted a reception and panel discussion during this year’s Sundance Film Festival. CHOOSE: Georgia- Filmmaking in the South, was moderated by Chrissie Merrill, Director of Film Finance for Monarch Private Capital and featured a diverse panel of industry insiders with ties to Georgia’s film industry.

Eion Egan, Pinewood’s SVP International

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President

Jeffrey Stepakoff, Executive Director of Georgia Film Academy

Jason Berman, Executive producer of film “The Birth of A Nation”

D’Angela Proctor, TVOne SVP of Original Programming

Angi Bones, Executive Vice President of BobbCat Films

“Pinewood Atlanta is open for business to the indie film community. Our aim at Sundance is to tell producers that we can help them package a low-budget film using our production services, studio resources and paid for crew from the Georgia Film Academy,” noted Pinewood Studio’s SVP International Eion Egan. “This panel helped spread the word and we are looking forward to making more independent films at Pinewood Atlanta.”

The Pinewood Studio Group is one of the leading providers of studio and related services to the worldwide film and television industries with locations around the world including Georgia. Pinewood Atlanta is currently undergoing a major expansion that will make it the largest purpose-built studio complex in the U.S. outside of Hollywood, California.

That kind of growth continues to inspire the industry to come to Georgia and drew executive producers, directors, and industry decision-makers to the panel discussion that highlighted three significant benefits of working in Georgia.

A well-equipped, modern infrastructure of lighting, flooring and state-of-the-art studio space. A skilled workforce of trained professionals alleviating the need to fund housing and meals for out-of-state crew. tax credit equal to 30 percent for every qualified expenditure in the state of Georgia.

“With it being the first year we’ve held this event, we had an exceptional turnout,” said Merrill. “I was pleased with the panellists, as well as the audience participation. I feel that the audience left with increased awareness and interest in filming in Georgia!”

In January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named Georgia-based film Hidden Figures, as a contender for Best Picture of the Year, Best Adapted Screenplay and Octavia Spencer is included in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. Sully, also filmed in Georgia is a nominee for Sound Editing.

