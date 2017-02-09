Elizabeth White 100th birthday celebration

CELEBRATING A MILESTONE—Family and friends came out to celebrate the 100th birthday of Elizabeth White, seated in the center and wearing a brown overpiece. (Photos by Jackie McDonald)
Family and friends came out to celebrate the 100th birthday of Elizabeth White. (Photos by Jackie McDonald)
CHILDREN—Elizabeth White, seated, surrounded by her children, from left: Patricia Stevens, Barbara Gunn, James White, William White Jr., Mary Louise Bennett and Charlene Hicks.
Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl
Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier
Also On Atlanta Daily World: