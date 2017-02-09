Atlanta City Council approves property deed transfers to Atlanta Public Schools

Measure was sponsored by City Councilmember Joyce M. Sheperd

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation this week authorizing the city to execute a quick claim deed transfer of 10 former Atlanta Public Schools System (APS) properties back to APS for the purpose of facilitating redevelopment.

“I am pleased that we are coming to a resolution on the future ownership of these properties, most of which are vacant properties,” said City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd, sponsor of the authorizing legislation. The original legislation only approved George W. Adair Elementary School which is located in Councilmember Sheperd’s district. However, nine additional school facilities were added to the authorizing legislation by the Reed administration.

“If we can develop a viable economic development plan for these properties in conjunction with the surrounding communities, APS and potential buyers, it will certainly be a win-win outcome for all of us,” Sheperd said.

The properties approved for quick claim deed transfers include:

George W. Adair Elementary: 711 Catherine Street, A/K/A 0 Catherine Street, SW Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30310

Anderson Park Elementary: 2050 Tiger Flowers Drive, NW, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30314

Preston Arkwright Elementary: 1261 Lockwood Drive, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30311

Milton Elementary: 202 Milton Ave, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30315

West Atlanta Elementary: 1335 Kimberly Rd SW, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30331

Rosalie H. Wright Elementary: 350 Autumn Lane a/k/a Brooks Avenue, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30310

Claire Drive Facility: 87-93 Claire Drive, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30315

Daleview Drive Facility: 6 Daleview Drive, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30315

Adamsville Primary School: 286 Wilson Mill Rd SW, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30331

Frederick Wilson Benteen Elementary: 200 Casanova St SE, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia 30315

In May 2016, the Atlanta City Council adopted an affordable housing policy for the purpose of promoting opportunities for mixed-income housing developments throughout the City and promoting housing affordability to minimize the number of households that must pay more than 30 percent of their income in rent or mortgage payments and to encourage the development and preservation of mixed-income residential areas.

Last month, APS adopted an affordable housing policy in substantially similar form to the City Affordable Housing Policy. Due to APS’ commitment to affordable housing, Sheperd said, the city wishes to transfer these additional properties to APS for the public purpose of facilitating a development to include affordable housing within the city, under the exception set forth in the state-law procurements requirements. See http://law.justia.com/codes/georgia/2010/title-36/provisions/chapter-37/36-37-6

A developer has already released plans to redevelop the historic George W. Adair Elementary School in southwest Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood. The school has been closed since the early 1970s. The developer is proposing to convert the circa-1911 school building into a mixed-use facility that will include artist studios and retail on the ground floor with housing for artists on the top floors.The developer is committed to “restoration” in addition to renovation, concentrating on preserving the historical character and context of the building, Sheperd said, and affordable housing.

