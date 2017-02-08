Research study for young men

YOUNG MEN. Be a leader in your community.

The “Manhood 2.0” and “Job Skills” training programs focus on young men ages 13-17 (up to age 19) in the Pittsburgh area. Researchers are seeking ways to support young men to thrive, succeed and be healthy. The study is looking at two different ways to help prevent violence—a job readiness training compared with a program on healthy relationships, respect and nonviolence. Young men attend six sessions. Each session is three hours long. Youths who complete the program are eligible for gifts and a certificate of completion. This program may also be eligible for community service hours.

Youths complete surveys at the beginning and end of the program. There will be two more follow-up surveys after the program ends. Participating in the surveys is voluntary. No names are attached. Food is provided. Please contact Irving Torres at 412-944-4949 if you want to participate and to find a site near you.

This research study is supported by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Elizabeth Miller, MD, PhD, professor of pediatrics at Pitt and director of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. She can be reached at 412-692-8504 with any questions.

