‘Nah.’ New England Patriot Martellus Bennett Says No To Trump White House Visit

To the shock of millions, the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to rally and win Super Bowl LI in overtime over the Atlanta Falcons. They will be going to the White House to meet the president as is customary for Super Bowl winners.
Yet tight end Martellus Bennett confirms that he will not be among the men from his team to cross the Trump White House’s threshold.
“I haven’t thought about it,” Bennett told reporters after the Patriots’ overtime victory. “But I’m not going to go. Nah.” When asked why, Bennett responded, “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”
If one does follow Bennett on Twitter, you’ll find that his #TheImaginationAgency produces children’s books and products with children of color at their center. He even co-authored Hey AJ, It’s Saturday, about a little black girl who uses her imagination to take her to new and exciting places.
On Instagram, Bennett wrote his adorable 4-year-old daughter an open letter after President Trump won the election, and thought it didn’t call the president out by name, it definitely touched on issues like “love,” “accepting others as they are,” and “helping others in need.”
"Daddy how will this effect my future?" Jett, I'm not totally sure my love. You'll be 7 in four years, you'll be in the 2nd grade. Your mom and I have a lot of work to do. We will continue to teach you How to love, accept others for who they are, think for yourself, help others in need, achieve what the world deem impossible. It's ok for you to color outside of the lines. I will continue to encourage other kids as well because they'll impact your future directly. The world will one day be all of yours, no time to wait training starts now. So unfold your arms and reach for the stars because if anyone can touch them it's you. Don't be afraid of your tomorrows, make the most of your todays. Training starts today. So stand up you're a GIANT!! You deserve a world full of color, wonder and dreams. Let's color the world together, your dreams are my dreams. Together we can be the change we wish to see in the universe. We have a lot of work to do, but I think we will have help. I am very proud of you! This is a huge weight to put on your shoulders but don't worry about that I'll always be here to spot you. Training starts today. I love you. Now Let's go! #theimaginationagency
And if that wasn’t direct enough, last week, he said he would not be attending the White House fete “because I don’t support the guy in the house.”
So although New England’s quarterback Tom Brady, coach, Bill Belichik and owner Robert Kraft—rich white men all — have supported the current president, there is at least one on lily-white New England squad who does not. Congrats to him doubly.