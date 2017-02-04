ADW News
City Council President Ceasar Mitchell and Councilmember Michael Julian Bond honor 150 years of Morehouse

Posted 4 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
morehouse

 

Historic class photo courtesy of Morehouse College

 

WHO:              Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell

Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond

Morehouse College Administrators

Morehouse College Glee Club

 

WHAT:           Reception and proclamation presentation honoring Morehouse College’s 150th Anniversary

 

WHEN:           Monday, February 6, 2017

 

Reception commences at 12 noon on the southwest side of the atrium (second floor), and proclamation presentation takes place at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber

 

WHERE:         Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue, S.W.

